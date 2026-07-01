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'Complete breakdown in institutional discipline': CIC pulls up CSIR-CIMFR over payment delay, RTI lapses

The CIC said contradictory stands taken by officials over the custody of records "reveal a disturbing state of administrative confusion and lack of accountability within the Public Authority".
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 15:51 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 15:51 IST
India NewsRTICICCSIR

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