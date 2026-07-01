'Complete breakdown in institutional discipline': CIC pulls up CSIR-CIMFR over payment delay, RTI lapses

<p>New Delhi: The Central Information Commission (CIC) has pulled up the CSIR-Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR), Dhanbad, over an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rti">RTI </a>matter linked to delayed payment of a contractor's bills, observing that the case reflected a "complete breakdown" in institutional discipline and administrative responsibility.</p>.<p>Information Commissioner P R Ramesh noted that "intervention at the highest level of the institution has become necessary to restore administrative discipline and ensure compliance with statutory obligations." The case pertains to a contractor's bills remaining unpaid for over two years, while his RTI application seeking information on the delay went unanswered.</p>.<p>The Commission said the appellant had been "compelled to pursue both the pending payment and the reasons for such delay through repeated efforts, including recourse to the RTI mechanism", and viewed the situation with "serious concern".</p>.National Stock Exchange of India public authority under RTI Act, says Delhi High Court.<p>The CIC said contradictory stands taken by officials over the custody of records "reveal a disturbing state of administrative confusion and lack of accountability within the Public Authority".</p>.<p>It added, "A situation where the CPIO identifies officers as holders of information, such officers ignore the directions of the Commission, fail to attend proceedings, and later deny custody of records altogether, cannot be countenanced in law." The Commission observed that "withholding payment for over two years, if established, is not a mere procedural lapse", adding that delayed release of legitimate dues "adversely affects the livelihood of the concerned vendor, disrupts business operations, and reflects poorly on the fairness and credibility expected of a public authority".</p>.<p>The CIC directed the First Appellate Authority of CSIR-CIMFR to obtain the relevant records, furnish a revised point-wise reply to the appellant and submit a compliance report, while stating that the ongoing show-cause proceedings would continue separately.</p>.<p>Expressing "serious displeasure" over the conduct of the officials, the CIC said their actions "have not only obstructed the flow of information but have also undermined the authority of this Commission and the transparency framework envisaged under the RTI Act".</p>.Will launch indefinite hunger strike from July 5 if amendments to RTI Rules not revoked: Anna Hazare.<p>The Commission also remarked that "public authorities exist to serve citizens and not to subject them to prolonged hardship through administrative indifference and bureaucratic apathy", adding that "a vendor who has rendered services to the organisation ought not to be compelled to spend years seeking what is legitimately due." Earlier, while initiating show-cause proceedings, the Commission had said the handling of the RTI application reflected a "lackadaisical approach towards RTI matters". It said that "non-furnishing of the relevant records would only frustrate Appellant's effort to seek judicial remedy and amounts to denial of meaningful access to justice".</p>.<p>It had also observed that public authorities "should not be permitted to cause financial distress to individuals or entities who have duly provided services". </p>