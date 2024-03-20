'Complete surrender to corporate pharmaceuticals': Doctors, activists criticise new pharma marketing code

Released last week, the code has provisions to forbid companies from offering expensive gifts to doctors, providing travel and hospitality to doctors and their families, and offering monetary gifts. However, the guidelines lack teeth, paving the way for companies to bypass them.

"For instance, many doctors receive a sizable amount of fees for being on the scientific advisory committees of pharmaceutical and medical device companies. There are others, who serve as investigators in clinical trials. In many cases the payments are accompanied by legal contracts, but the new UCPMP doesn’t have any requirement for public disclosures of payments to doctors for such research support," Aisola said.

The new code, not mandatory for pharmaceutical companies, is deemed as useless as the last one, according to the Alliance of Doctors for Ethical Healthcare, an association of doctors that has been advocating for legislation on unethical pharma marketing.

“The worldwide experience is that voluntary marketing codes do not work. This move by the government is complete surrender to the corporate pharmaceutical sector,” it said.

In the new code, associations of pharmaceutical companies have been tasked with overseeing the conduct of member companies. These associations are required to establish dedicated panels to investigate complaints of unethical marketing.

“This is in effect only window dressing. There is no penalty or scope for any other action against the company except that the company would lose membership of the association of which it is part,” said Arun Gadre, a Pune-based gynaecologist and a member of ADEH.

Other penalty provisions are reprimanding the company and recovery of the money or gift by the company. In certain cases, the industry association will inform the Department of Pharmaceuticals.