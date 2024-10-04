'Completely unacceptable': Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Jagdeep Dhankhar over unauthorised entry of CPWD, CISF and Tata Projects officers into his Parliament room
'This is an extraordinary development and constitutes a blatant violation of rules and my privileges both as a Member of Parliament and as the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha in which capacity the Chamber has been allotted to me,' Kharge wrote in his letter.
