<p>Following a wave of panic buying being reported at several petrol pumps in different parts of India, leading oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Wednesday said that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG across the country. The companies have dismissed recent rumours of shortage as "completely unfounded".</p><p>In official statements issued to the public, the OMCs said that fuel supplies remain stable and that adequate stocks are currently available to meet national demand without any disruption.</p>.Watch | Panic buying sparks fuel rush; people hoard petrol in cookers, cans, tanks.<p>Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) said, "Rumours about petrol and diesel shortages in certain areas are completely unfounded. There is no shortage of fuel across the nation. India is a net exporter of petrol and diesel. We have adequate stocks of crude oil, petrol, diesel, and ATF. Supply chains are operating smoothly without any disruption. "</p>.<p>BPCL said it is committed to ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply and advised citizens not to panic or engage in unnecessary buying. "Fuel availability remains stable and sufficient," it said.</p><p>Echoing similar sentiments, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) assured customers that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG across the country.</p>. <p>"There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG across the country. Fuel supplies remain stable, and adequate stocks are available. Customers are advised not to be misled by rumours or resort to panic buying. Please continue with normal consumption patterns. HPCL remains committed to ensuring an uninterrupted and seamless fuel supply across its network," HPCL said.</p>.UP: Rumours of fuel crisis due to West Asia conflict spark panic, long queues seen at petrol pumps.<p>Similarly, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd refuted reports of shortage of petrol or diesel as rumours. </p><p>"Rumours circulating online can create unnecessary concern and disrupt normal supply patterns. IndianOil outlets are well-stocked and fully operational. We urge citizens to avoid panic buying and rely only on verified information."</p>.<p>The ongoing West Asia conflict has intensified concerns over global energy security, with supply bottlenecks and damaged infrastructure continuing to disrupt markets.</p><p>Long queues have been seen since Tuesday at fuel stations at many places in States such as Telangana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.</p>