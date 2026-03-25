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'Completely unfounded': Oil marketing companies dismiss fuel shortage rumours; affirm steady supply across India

OMCs say fuel supplies remain stable and that adequate stocks are available to meet national demand without any disruption.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 07:12 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 07:12 IST
India NewsIndiaPetrolWest AsiaOil Marketing CompaniesIndian OilBPCLHPCL

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