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Complicated love life: Study uncovers complex mating behaviour, same-sex pairing in Indian Squid

The study, led by Dr Geetha Sasikumar and Dr K K Sajikumar of the Shell Fish Fisheries Division, examined squid samples collected from the Arabian Sea off Kochi.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 10:56 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 10:56 IST
India NewsFishicar

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