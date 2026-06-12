'Compromised PM cannot protect sons of Mother India': Rahul Gandhi slams Modi over seafarers' death

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/3-missing-indian-seafarers-confirmed-dead-after-us-strike-on-tanker-off-oman-4035192">Three Indian seafarers have died in a US military strike</a> on a commercial vessel on Thursday. Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Friday targeted Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> over these deaths by calling him, 'compromised PM'. He further said that the PM could not protect the sons of 'Mother India' as he lacked both the courage and the strength to anger those who took away their lives.</p>.<p>The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha questioned Prime Minister Modi's silence on the issue, in a post on X.</p>.Seafarers' bodies demand protection for civilian crews after US Navy attacks kill 3 Indians.<p>"Three Indians have been killed in US attacks on three ships in international waters within three days. And our 'compromised PM'... not a single word. When any foreign power murders an Indian, the prime minister has to speak up." "But he can never utter even one word. Next week at the G7, just days after the murder of our sailors, Modi ji will smile, embrace, and sign agreements -- but for those three Indians, he won't have a word to spare," the former Congress chief said.</p>.<p>"A compromised PM cannot protect the sons of Mother India, because he lacks either the courage or the strength to confront those who took the lives of those sons," Gandhi said.</p>.<p>The Congress on Thursday condemned America's "reckless military actions" and demanded that the government take all necessary diplomatic measures to establish accountability.</p>.<p>The opposition party also asserted that Modi, who has repeatedly showcased his personal rapport with President Donald Trump as a diplomatic achievement, cannot evade responsibility when that relationship fails to protect Indian lives and interests.</p>.3 strikes in 4 days: MEA summons US envoy again after missile strike kills Indian seafarers.<p>India on Thursday said three merchant ships with Indian crew members came under attack from American military off the coast of Oman in the last four days, resulting in the death of three nationals, and it has lodged a strong protest with the US over the strikes.</p>.<p>It was New Delhi's first public acknowledgement that the US Navy targeted the three ships with Indian crew members. New Delhi asserted that these attacks must stop.</p>