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'Compromised PM cannot protect sons of Mother India': Rahul Gandhi slams Modi over seafarers' death

The Congress condemned America's "reckless military actions" and demanded that the government take all necessary diplomatic measures to establish accountability.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 11:07 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 11:07 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiWest Asia

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