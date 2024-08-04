Respect Bengal CM as individual but 'politician Mamata' not my cup of tea: Governor C V Ananda Bose

Asked if this may further fuel the debate over the functioning of governors in states ruled by non-NDA parties which have accused governors of undue interference and hindering the state governments' work, Bose said, "Debates are an essential part of an evolving democracy.That has to be welcomed. Governors' role needs to be redefined."

"A new grammar, a new chemistry is to evolve as the days pass. I think it's a healthy part of Indian democracy that the role of the governor is also discussed and debated in public. Eternal vigilance is the price of democracy," he said.