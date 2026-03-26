<p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> expressed concern about the hospitalisation of Congress top leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sonia-gandhi">Sonia Gandhi</a> and wished her speedy and complete recovery on Thursday. </p><p>In a post on social media, the DMK president said, "Concerned to hear that Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Madam Tmt. Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the hospital. I am confident that Madam Tmt. Sonia Gandhi will be back to good health very soon. Wishing her a speedy and complete recovery."</p>.Sonia Gandhi hospitalised.<p>Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram hospital Dr Ajay Swaroop stated that Gandhi, who was admitted on the night of March 24, is being treated with antibiotics and is showing a positive response to therapy, <em>PTI</em> reported. He added that a team of senior doctors is closely monitoring her condition closely. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> visited the hospital on Thursday morning. Owing to his mother's hospitalisation, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha cancelled his scheduled visit to Kozhikode ahead of the assembly polls in Kerala and instead addressed a rally virtually.</p>