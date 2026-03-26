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'Concerned about Sonia Gandhi's hospitalisation,' says Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

'I am confident that Madam Tmt. Sonia Gandhi will be back to good health very soon. Wishing her a speedy and complete recovery,' he said in a post on social media.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 09:11 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsM K StalinSonia Gandhi

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