Concerns of students will be addressed with fairness and equity: Dharmendra Pradhan on NEET row

The exams have been marred by allegations of paper leaks, and of students pointing at the unusual number of toppers – 67 – when usually it remains below 5.

Additionally, 1560 students were given “grace marks” due to administrative delays of them accessing their question papers in the exam halls. Several of these students were from six exam centres, and after a petition, the Supreme Court has ruled that the grace marks be reduced and the students be allowed to sit for a retest. This has brought down the number of toppers from 67 to 61.

There have also been allegations of paper leaks, a charge that Pradhan has denied. However, as per the confession statement in the police interrogation report in a case filed by NEET candidates in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged instances of paper leak, an accused has admitted that they had leaked papers.

Pradhan posted on X that the government is committed to protect the interests of the students and that all their concerns will be addressed with fairness. “No student will be at a disadvantage and no child’s career will be at jeopardy,” his post read.