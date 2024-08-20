Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Condition of Sitaram Yechury improving: CPI (M)

Yechury was admitted in AIIMS with chest infection on Monday.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 August 2024, 09:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: The condition of Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury, who is undergoing treatment for chest infection at the AIIMS, is improving, the party on Tuesday said.

72-year-old Yechury was admitted in the emergency department of the hospital Monday evening.

"Comrade Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi last evening (August 19) due to a chest infection."

"He is undergoing treatment and his condition is improving," CPI(M) said in a statement on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2024, 09:13 IST
India NewsSitaram YechuryCPI (M)

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT