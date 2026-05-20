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'Confusing fruit juice with liquor': Supreme Court seeks Centre's response on plea to ban sale of alcohol in tetra packs, sachets

Advocate Vipin Nair, appearing for the petitioner, said that definition of bottle was 'vague' under the excise regime and some standardisation has to come in this regard.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 08:15 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 08:15 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtLiquor

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