<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bill-gates">Bill Gates</a> will attend the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi and deliver keynote address as planned, a spokesperson of of the Gates Foundation said on Tuesday. </p><p>Gates was featured among the tech moguls, industry leaders, policymakers, founders, and technologists listed as speakers on the official website of the India Impact Summit, happening in the national capital from February 16 to 20. However, on Tuesday, the summit website did not show his name.</p><p><em>PTI</em> citing government sources said Gates will not be attending the summit. An official word on this awaited. </p><p>The move, they say, is linked to Gates being named in new files relating to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.</p>