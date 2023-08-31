Cong attacks Modi govt over fresh allegations against Adani Group

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the role of market regulator Sebi in properly investigating the role of shell companies linked to the Adani Group.

"Despite the Modi government's best efforts, the truth will not stay suppressed forever. However, the full story about the flow of benami funds into the Adani Group, how foreign citizens came to play a role in critical national infrastructure and how PM (Narendra) Modi violated rules, regulations and norms to enrich his close friends can only be revealed by a JPC," he alleged at a press conference at the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress office.