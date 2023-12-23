Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge pays tributes to P V Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh

Paying tributes to Rao, the Congress chief in a post on X said, "Our tribute to former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao. Under his government, India embarked on a transformative journey with a series of economic reforms that played a pivotal role in shaping the middle class for generations to come."

"He also made significant contributions to India's nuclear programme and a number of foreign policy achievements marked his tenure, including the 'Look East' policy," Kharge said.

"His tremendous role in the prosperity and development of our nation shall always be cherished," he said.