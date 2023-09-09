Cong CMs lock horns with Centre over air travel curb; MHA says no restrictions for governors, CMs

Two Congress chief ministers locked horns with the Narendra Modi government over "restrictions" imposed on their air travel during G20 summit, prompting the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to issue a clarification that no curbs have been imposed on the travelling of governors and chief ministers to Delhi or its nearby areas on their state aircraft.

The clarification also led to a counter charge by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that the MHA was "misleading" the public while insisting that he did not condemn the denial of clearance as he did not want to create a controversy during the international conclave.