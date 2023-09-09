Cong CMs lock horns with Centre over air travel curb; MHA says no restrictions for governors, CMs

Two Congress chief ministers locked horns with the Narendra Modi government over "restrictions" imposed on their air travel during G20 summit, prompting the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to issue a clarification that no curbs have been imposed on the travelling of governors and chief ministers to Delhi or its nearby areas on their state aircraft.
The clarification also led to a counter charge by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that the MHA was "misleading" the public while insisting that he did not condemn the denial of clearance as he did not want to create a controversy during the international conclave.
Gehlot has claimed that his helicopter did not get clearance for landing in Sikar in Rajasthan, which is closer to Delhi, on Friday, while Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel claimed that he was not attending the G20 dinner on Saturday due to restrictions in and around Delhi.
In its clarification on Gehlot's claim, an MHA spokesperson on Saturday said four requests were received from the Chief Minister of Rajasthan for flight permissions, including for Sikar, and all were approved by the MHA.
"No request from the Chief Minister (of) Rajasthan has been denied. While all scheduled flights of commercial aircrafts and movement of governors and state chief ministers on their State aircrafts are allowed, private chartered flights require specific MHA approval," the spokesperson said on 'X'.
Reacting to Baghel's allegation, the spokesperson said, "The MHA has clarified to the State that while a high tech security air cover has been deployed for G20 Leaders’ Summit at Delhi on 8-11 September 2023, movement of governors and state chief ministers on their State aircrafts are allowed."
Soon after MHA's clarification, Gehlot hit back at the MHA accusing it of "misleading" the public. The MHA has made an "unsuccessful attempt to spread confusion" by giving out "wrong information".
The Chief Minister on 'X' said he had planned to go from Udaipur to Jaipur by a plane and then from Jaipur to Sikar and from Sikar to Niwai by a helicopter on Friday.
"For this, the helicopter had to reach Jaipur from Udaipur in advance, but it was said that due to the protocol of G20, the helicopter or plane can travel only when the Chief Minister himself is on board," Gehlot said.
He said an email was sent at 10:48 pm on Thursday seeking permission but no clearance was received till 2:50 pm (Friday) and then he posted on 'X' at 2:52 pm that he would be unable to go to Sikar.
"After this, permission came at 3.58 pm but by then I had left Udaipur for Jaipur by plane and after reaching Jaipur, I went to Niwai by road," he said.
"I did not want to create any controversy in the name of G20, hence did not condemn it and only informed the public about the facts. But now I am sad that the Home Ministry has made an unsuccessful attempt to spread confusion among the public by giving wrong information," Gehlot added.
Gehlot had on Friday posted on 'X' that he had to visit Sangliya Peeth in Sikar for the death anniversary of Baba Shri Khinwadas Maharaj but he would not be able to go there as the MHA did not give him permission to travel by helicopter from Udaipur.
Baghel had said that he would not be attending the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, citing "restrictions" on non-scheduled flights to and from the national capital owing to the G20 summit.