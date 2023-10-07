Imran Masood returns to Congress, party hails it as 'ghar wapsi'

Just before the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections last year, Masood had joined the Samajwadi Party in January 2022 and later moved to the BSP after the polls.

Masood, who has contested multiple times from Saharanpur and was elected MLA from Muzaffarabad seat in Saharanpur district in 2007, asserted that he had told his supporters that he would now not leave the Congress 'till going to the grave'.