Cong leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa advocates one poll ticket or party post for a family

"One from a family -- this should be the spirit. Then only the Congress will be strengthened and the party workers will get encouragement," he said, adding that he has assured the party workers that he will fight against dynastic politics.

"How will the Congress be strengthened if you keep everything for your family? The father is a minister, the son district chief.... When your family gets everything, where will others go? Where will the Congress family go?" Randhawa asked.