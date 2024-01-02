Cong leaders, office-bearers across country to meet on January 4 to discuss poll preparedness, yatra

New Delhi: Top Congress leaders from across the country will hold a meeting on January 4 to discuss the party's preparedness for the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the upcoming Bharat Nyay Yatra.

The Congress will hold a day-long meeting of its general secretaries, PCC presidents and CLP leaders among others, party sources said.

The meeting, which will be chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, will be held at the AICC headquarters here.