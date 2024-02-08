Congress to bring 'Black Paper' on Modi govt's 10 years in response to 'White Paper' against UPA govt: Report

The Congress is likely to bring a 'Black Paper' on Modi government's ten years in power in response to the 'White Paper' the Union Government plans to present against the UPA government's ten years in power, ANI reported, citing sources.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will likely bring the 'Black Paper,' the agency also said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Interim Budget, had stated that her government would present a 'White Paper' which would compare the condition of the Indian economy before and after 2014, vis a vis, during the UPA rule and the NDA.

Now, the Parliament session is being extended by a day, and many believe it is so that the 'White Paper' can be presented. Notably, this is the last session of the current House before the Lok Sabha elections, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already spoken in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, where he attacked the Congress and also laid down the roadmap for his third term.