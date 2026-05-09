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Cong seeks discussion in Parliament on China's 'support' to Pak in Operation Sindoor

The questions by Congress came after China, for the first time, confirmed that it provided on-site technical support to Pakistan during the four-day conflict with India last year.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 11:33 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 11:33 IST
India NewsChinaBJPCongressParliamentPahalgammodiOperation Sindoor

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