Congress to hold state-level workers' conventions for 2024 polls

New Delhi: Getting battle-ready for the 2024 general elections, the Congress will from Thursday start holding state-level workers' conventions where party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over meetings of office bearers to energise organisational cadres.

The first state-level workers' convention will be held on Thursday in Telangana where the Congress recently formed a government, ousting the K Chadrashekhar Rao government of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

The party will then hold the state-level workers' convention in Uttarakhand on January 28, in Odisha on January 29, in Delhi on February 3, in Kerala on February 4, in Himachal Pradesh on February 10, in Punjab on February 11, in Tamil Nadu on February 13 and in Jharkhand on February 15, according to AICC general secretary, KC Venugopal.