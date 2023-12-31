Cong writes to EC over appointment of Karanpur BJP candidate as minister

Congress says the appointment of a candidate as minister, is in utter disregard of the basic principles of elections, where level playing field is its essence.

The letter written by Congress state chief Govind Singh Dotasra and addressed to Election Commission of India, State Election Officer and District Election Officer in Sri Ganganagar, says Surendra Pal Singh’s appointment as a Cabinet minister is clearly in violation of election laws and in violation of the model code of conduct, especially clause 32, which says from the time elections are announced by the Commission, ministers and other authorities shall not make any ad-hoc appointments in governments, public undertakings etc, which may have the effect of influencing the voters in favour of the party in power.

Dotasra also writes that EC is duty-bound to conduct a free and fair election. And definitely TT’s ministerial position will badly affect the conduct of free and fair elections. And that such an appointment would influence the voters and would be an act of serious impropriety.

BJP, meanwhile, is on the defensive over the issue. Senior leader Rajendra Rathore said according to Article 164 (4), a minister who for any period of six consecutive months is not a member of the legislature of the state shall at the expiration of that period cease to be a minister. But any person can be appointed a minister on the advice of the Chief Minister. Only that he would have to fight the election and win it within six months. And this process does not violate the model code of conduct in any way.