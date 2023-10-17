Home
india

Congress a 'family-run' party? Shashi Tharoor clarifies that his comments were 'misrepresented'

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tharoor clarified that he had made the comment at a 'private event' and that it was 'not a formal statement crafted for public consumption'.
Last Updated 17 October 2023, 15:21 IST

Follow Us

Hours after Shashi Tharoor was quoted saying that the Congress was a "family-run party" in many ways, the veteran leader issued a clarification, calling the news reports on his comment a "misrepresentation".

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tharoor clarified that he had made the comment at a "private event" and that it was "not a formal statement crafted for public consumption".

The Congress leader went on to say that his comment had been "misrepresented by the usual people", in what appears to be a veiled dig at the BJP and sections of the media.

"Yes, I have frequently stated that the Nehru/Gandhi family's DNA is inextricably tied up with that of the Congress Party. The family is the strength of the party," Tharoor went on to say.

"What I left unstated is that I have no doubt that [Rahul Gandhi] would be the overwhelming choice of Congress party workers in any poll within the party," he added.

More to follow...

(Published 17 October 2023, 15:21 IST)
India News Congress Rahul Gandhi Indian Politics Shashi Tharoor

