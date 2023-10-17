Congress a 'family-run' party? Shashi Tharoor clarifies that his comments were 'misrepresented'

Hours after Shashi Tharoor was quoted saying that the Congress was a "family-run party" in many ways, the veteran leader issued a clarification, calling the news reports on his comment a "misrepresentation".

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tharoor clarified that he had made the comment at a "private event" and that it was "not a formal statement crafted for public consumption".

The Congress leader went on to say that his comment had been "misrepresented by the usual people", in what appears to be a veiled dig at the BJP and sections of the media.