Congress a 'family-run' party? Shashi Tharoor clarifies that his comments were 'misrepresented'

Hours after Shashi Tharoor was quoted saying that the Congress was a "family-run party" in many ways, the veteran leader issued a clarification, calling the news reports on his comment a "misrepresentation".
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tharoor clarified that he had made the comment at a "private event" and that it was "not a formal statement crafted for public consumption".
The Congress leader went on to say that his comment had been "misrepresented by the usual people", in what appears to be a veiled dig at the BJP and sections of the media.
"Yes, I have frequently stated that the Nehru/Gandhi family's DNA is inextricably tied up with that of the Congress Party. The family is the strength of the party," Tharoor went on to say.
"What I left unstated is that I have no doubt that [Rahul Gandhi] would be the overwhelming choice of Congress party workers in any poll within the party," he added.
