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Congress accuses Modi govt of ‘muzzling debate’ on Great Nicobar Project

The government rebutted his claims in a press note saying it is a “strategic initiative” to strengthen India's presence in the Andaman Sea.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 11:08 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 11:08 IST
India NewsHaryanaIndia PoliticsAndamanNicobar

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