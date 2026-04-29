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Congress accuses Rajnath Singh of giving 'clean chit to Pakistan', dubs his remarks at SCO 'anti-national'

Is Pakistan not the epicentre of terrorism, Ramesh asked.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 05:56 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 05:56 IST
India NewsCongressPakistanIndian PoliticsRajnath Singh

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