Congress, allies insulted LS Speaker, RS Chairman: Piyush Goyal

While 30 members— 10 from DMK, nine from TMC, eight from Congress and one each from IUML, JD(U) and RSP— were suspended for the remainder of the Winter session, three other Congress members were suspended pending a report of the Privileges Committee.

The opposition members disrupted the House proceedings demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue.

Last week, 13 opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha and one was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for disrupting the proceedings.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day soon after the suspension of 33 members was announced.

As many as 45 opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha.