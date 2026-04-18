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'Congress always against poor': Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Joshi asserted that the public has lost faith in Congress leadership and its policies.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 17:01 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndia PoliticsPralhad Joshi

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