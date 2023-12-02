JOIN US
Homeindia

Congress appoints observers to four states on eve of election results

Counting of votes in four states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will be held on Sunday
Last Updated 02 December 2023, 17:03 IST

New Delhi: The Congress has appointed observers to coordinate meetings of its legislature party in four states where assembly election results will be declared on Sunday.

In Rajasthan, the party appointed former chief minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Madhusudan Mistry, Mukul Wasnik and Shakeel Ahmed Khan as AICC observers, according to an official statement on Saturday.

"Congress President has appointed AICC Observers to coordinate the meetings of the Congress Legislature Party with immediate effect,"' it said.

In Telangana, the party chief appointed Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Deepa Das Munshi, Ajoy Kumar, K Muraleedharan and K J George as observers.

For Chhattisgarh, Congress treasurer Ajay Maken, Ramesh Chennithala and Pritam Singh have been sent as AICC observers, while for Madhya Pradesh party leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Prithviraj Chavan, Rajeev Shukla and Chandrakanth Handore have been deputed.

"The general secretaries and in-charges of the respective states will coordinate the same with above observers," AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal said in an order.

In Mizoram, votes will be counted on Monday.

(Published 02 December 2023, 17:03 IST)
