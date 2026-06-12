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Congress appoints two committees to probe Punjab politics, J&K anti-party activities

Sources said the task of the committee would be to provide the factual situation in the state with regard to Congress' prospects and challenges as well as internal party problems.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 11:47 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 11:47 IST
India NewsCongressJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsPunjab

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