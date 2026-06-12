Congress appoints two committees to probe Punjab politics, J&K anti-party activities

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> has appointed two committees of senior leaders to report on the "current political scenario" in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/punjab/1">Punjab</a> where the state unit is faction ridden and also to probe the "repeated indiscipline and anti-party activities" in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> unit.</p><p>The constitution of the committees comes as both state units have witnessed intense factionalism, impacting the party's functioning in the two states. Punjab is expected to go to polls in February next year while the party is in an uneasy coalition with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir.</p><p>Ajay Maken will lead the committee on Punjab with Meenakshi Natarajan and Bhajal Lal Jatav as the two other AICC Observers. They will "assess and submit a report on the current political scenario in Punjab with immediate effect," Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said.</p><p>Similarly, an 'enquiry committee' headed by Shaktisinh Gohil and Dr Amar Singh and Rafeek Khan as members will "look into the reported indiscipline and anti-party activities in Jammu and Kashmir".</p><p>The constitution of a committee to study Punjab comes in the midst of speculation that there will be a leadership change in the state where polls are just eight months away and that it does not want to make the mistakes it committed in 2022.</p>.Jammu & Kashmir: Kathua fire guts two dozen hutments, forest blaze sparks mine blasts in Rajouri.<p>Sources said the task of the committee would be to provide the factual situation in the state with regard to Congress' prospects and challenges as well as internal party problems. Senior leaders Amarinder Singh Warring, Charanjit Singh Channi and Partap Singh Bajwa are at loggerheads. </p><p>The party has also not fared well in the recent local body polls as also in the Assembly and Lok Sabha bypolls after an impressive performance during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.</p><p>There is intense infighting in the Jammu and Kashmir unit also with a section led by Vikar Rasool Wani and Tara Chand up in arms against state president Tariq Hameed Karra and Congress General Secretary Ghulam Mohd Mir. </p><p>Wani had recently attacked Karra, accusing him of pursuing a separatist agenda while there has also been criticism that Karra has been taking organisational decisions without adequate consultations.</p><p>Recently, the Congress leadership had called Jammu and Kashmir leaders for a meeting in Delhi where strict instructions were given to them not to attack each other. Venugopal chaired the meeting.</p>