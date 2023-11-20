Congress attacks Modi over India's World Cup loss; BJP calls it 'injustice'

India's loss to Australia in the ICC World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has sparked a war of words between the BJP and Congress, with senior Congress leader Manickam Tagore reminding the saffron party of the Indian cricket team's record since the Modi govt came to power.
Taking to X shortly after India crumbled, Tagore posted, saying that India had won the World Cup in 1983 and 2011, when the grand old party was in power.
Tagore then went on to cite India's record post-2014, pointing out losses in the 2014 T20 World Cup final, and losses in the 2015 and 2019 ICC World Cup tournaments.
Hitting back, BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli slammed opposition leaders resorting to such politics, criticising their willingness to "stoop to this level to attack the PM personally."
The saffron party further labelled the antics by the opposition an "injustice" to both the Men in Blue and the sport.
More to follow...