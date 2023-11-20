Congress attacks Modi over India's World Cup loss; BJP calls it 'injustice'

India's loss to Australia in the ICC World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has sparked a war of words between the BJP and Congress, with senior Congress leader Manickam Tagore reminding the saffron party of the Indian cricket team's record since the Modi govt came to power.

Taking to X shortly after India crumbled, Tagore posted, saying that India had won the World Cup in 1983 and 2011, when the grand old party was in power.