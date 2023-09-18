Congress backing 50% quota hike shows party’s will to form new social alliances

Soon, citing the SC order, two Congress-ruled states, Chattisgarh and Jharkhand moved bills to increase reservations in their respective states. The laws, though passed, are yet to get approval from the respective state governors.

Secondly, Congress has in recent years benefitted from backing strong backward-class leaders like Siddaramaiah in Karnataka, Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh and Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan.

In heartland states, UP and Bihar, the decision to back caste census is in sync with its regional allies like RJD, JDU, and SP.