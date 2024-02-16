Congress bank accounts frozen, says Ajay Maken

"We got information yesterday that banks are not honouring the cheque we are issuing. On further investigation, we got to know that the Youth Congress bank accounts have been frozen", he said as per ANI.

Maken added that the accounts of the Congress party had also been seized and "Income tax asked for Rs 210 crore recovery from Youth Congress and Congress party."

The Congress party had recently started a crowdfunding campaign with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in mind. The money from that has been frozen as well, said Maken, who recently filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections.

"Just 2 weeks before elections when the opposition's accounts are frozen, it is equivalent to freezing the democracy...," the Congress leader fumed.

"Right now we don't have any money to spend, to pay electricity bills, to pay salaries to our employees. Everything will be impacted, not only Nyay Yatra but all political activities will be impacted...," he added.

The news comes a day after the Supreme Court verdict that struck down electoral bonds as 'unconstitutional' in a move expected to hurt the BJP and impact funding of other parties.

More to follow...