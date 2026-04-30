Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Congress bats for making voting a fundamental right

He also did not read too much into the higher turnout in the Assembly elections, saying Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam always saw higher voter participation.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 13:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 April 2026, 13:24 IST
India NewsCongressIndia PoliticsJairam RameshvotingGyanesh Kumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us