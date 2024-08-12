Congress-BJP war of words over Hindenburg allegations intensifies

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that the Congress wants to spread anarchy. “He (Soros) routinely runs propaganda against India. He says India is not a democracy, India is not safe. Now he wants the Modi government to be removed. He is the main investor in Hindenburg. But the question is to the Congress party. What do you want?” he said.

He also alleged that the Hindenburg report against Sebi was released on Saturday, so that it leads to a market crash on Monday.

“When Sebi issued a notice against Hindenburg, after completing its entire inquiry in July, which was done under the supervision of the Supreme Court, then without giving any answer in favour of its defence, they have made this attack which is completely baseless,” he said.

Rejecting the Sebi statement defending its action on Adani Group and giving a clean chit to its chief Madhuri Buch, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also reiterated the party’s demand for Buch’s resignation and a probe by the Joint Parliamentary Committee. “At a minimum, the Sebi Chairperson must resign to restore Sebi’s integrity,” he said.

He said the Sebi response on the ongoing probe into Adani Group has “sought to project an image of hyperactivity” by referring to issuance of 100 summons, 1,100 letters and emails and examining d0cuments running into 12,000 pages. “This must have been very exhausting, but it diverts attention from the core issues involved. Actions matter, not activities,” he said.