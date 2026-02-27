Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Congress calls Kejriwal relief ‘BJP script’, allies rally behind AAP chief

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin said the BJP-led union government "must not mortgage" the integrity of investigating agencies for short-term politics.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 11:40 IST
Published 27 February 2026, 11:40 IST
