Congress' caste pitch creates disquiet among regional parties of heartland states

With Rashtriya Lok Dal, the third I.N.D.I.A alliance partner in UP also wooing Muslims, a section in the SP feels that the exercise is merely a rearrangement of alliance votes as new communities are not being brought on board.

In Congress’ case, Before the Mandal rupture in 1989, party’s hegemony in the heartland states was shored up by three communities — the SCs, upper castes, and the Muslims. The first was weaned away by the BSP, the second by the BJP, and the last one shifted allegiance to Lalu and Mulayam Yadav in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition.

More than 4 decades after the Mandal-Mandir shift, as Congress tries to find its feet in UP and Bihar, the party has made a concerted effort to bring back Muslims and Dalits back to its fold. With the upper castes firmly aligned with the BJP, the party seems to be making a determined bid to appropriate a chunk of the backward-class votes, constituting more than 40 per cent of the total electorate by a conservative estimate.

Having tasted success by projecting strong OBC faces in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, the party is not shying away from making a similar pitch at the national level.

Acutely aware of the Congress’ political thrust, regional parties have sought to take pre-emptive measures to protect their territory. Sources say the Bihar caste census report could be released anytime soon and that the numbers could lay the foundation for a new paradigm of Mandal politics in the state. “Both OBC and EBCs are firmly aligned with Bihar's JD(U) and RJD. Congress has only just started to woo them,” says JD(U) national spokesperson Rajib Ranjan.