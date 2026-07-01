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Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Pawan Khera invited for Ayatollah Khamenei's burial ceremonies in Iran

The burial ceremonies are slated to be held in Tehran and Qom on July 5, 6, and 7.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 14:25 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 14:25 IST
India NewsCongressIranPawan KheraMallikarjun KhargeSalman KhurshidAyatollah Ali Khamenei

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