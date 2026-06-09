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Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge slams move to reduce subsidised quota for LPG cylinders under Ujjwala scheme

Kharge said on 'X' that the right to work under MGNREGA was snatched from the poor first and now even their daily bread is being taken away.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 10:15 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 10:15 IST
India NewsCongressPM ModiMallikarjun KhargeIndia PoliticsLPG cylinder

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