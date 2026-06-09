Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge slams move to reduce subsidised quota for LPG cylinders under Ujjwala scheme

<p>New Delhi: Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/malllikarjun%20kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> on Tuesday attacked the Modi government over its reduction of the number of subsidised refills of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG gas cylinders</a> under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, alleging that the ruling BJP only sheds "crocodile tears" on the plight of women while being "intoxicated on power".</p><p>Kharge said on 'X' that the right to work under MGNREGA was snatched from the poor first and now even their daily bread is being taken away. This is the "reality" of the Modi government's campaign to reduce poverty in 12 years, he said.</p>.From 9 to 4: Why Government cut subsidised LPG quota for Ujjwala beneficiaries .<p>He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had claimed that under the Ujjwala scheme, women would be freed from the smoke of wood-fired stoves, and promised 12 subsidized cylinders per year, which was first reduced from 12 to nine last year.</p><p>"2026: Now the number of subsidized cylinders has been cut from 9 to just 4. Meaning, a promise of 12, but an intention of only 4. LPG prices have been hiked repeatedly. 5.56 crore beneficiaries are unable to afford refills," he said.</p>. <p>"Abandoning cylinders, mothers and sisters are forced to return to wood stoves...while the Modi government, drunk on the high of power, sheds crocodile tears over their anguish," he added.</p><p>Kharge's remarks came days after the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi was further raised to Rs 942 from Rs 913, while beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will continue to pay an effective Rs 642 per cylinder after receiving a subsidy of Rs 300 per refill on the first four refills annually.</p>