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Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

Kharge was re-elected to the upper house and represents the state of Karnataka.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 07:04 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 07:04 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeRajya Sabha

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