Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

<p>Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> took oath as a member of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> after his re-election.</p><p>Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan in his chamber administered his oath on Monday. Kharge took the oath in Hindi.</p><p>Kharge was re-elected to the upper house and represents the state of Karnataka.</p>.'Useless fellows': Mallikarjun Kharge loses cool at party workers over 'DKS' chants at Bengaluru event.<p>The Vice President congratulated Kharge after his oath-taking and said the house would surely benefit from his experience.</p><p>Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present during the oath-taking.</p><p>Health Minister J P Nadda, who is also a leader of the house, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, besides Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, were also among other leaders present.</p>