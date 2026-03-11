<p>New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kiren-rijiju">Kiren Rijiju</a> on Wednesday claimed that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> was "completely exposed" during the debate on an opposition resolution to remove Om Birla as the Lok Sabha speaker, as the party "ran away" from voting on the no-confidence motion in the Lower House.</p><p>Rijiju also claimed that he had repeatedly urged the Congress not to bring the no-confidence motion, but it had ignored the advice.</p><p>"But when it came to standing by the motion, they (Congress) chose to run away. They were scared of voting. Such conduct shows a complete lack of seriousness towards Parliament," Rijiju told reporters after the motion was defeated in the Lok Sabha by a voice vote.</p>.Capitulation certificate to Modi: Congress' dig after US official's 'permitted India' remark.<p>The minister also claimed that even some of the partners of the Congress were not happy with the conduct of the principal opposition party.</p><p>"The BJP and its allies were fully prepared for the voting. But the Congress proved to be a fugitive ('bhagoda') party," he said.</p><p>The opposition's move to remove Birla as speaker was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday after a heated debate, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah trashing Rahul Gandhi's contention that he was not allowed to speak in the House.</p><p>Shah claimed the Congress leader frequently remained out of the country during Parliament sessions and skipped discussions willfully as he "does not want to speak".</p><p>The opposition members rushed to the Well of the House, protesting and raising slogans as the home minister was about to conclude his speech at the end of the two-day-long debate on the resolution.</p><p>They also demanded an apology for certain remarks by Shah, which they termed "offensive".</p><p>Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, urged the opposition MPs to take their seats so that he could put the motion to a vote.</p><p>Amid the din, the resolution was rejected by a voice vote, following which Pal adjourned the House for the day.</p><p>Speaker Birla was not present in the House during the entire period of the debate.</p>