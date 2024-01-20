'Will not be cowed down': Cong claims 'BJP goons' attacked Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam

"In the last 10 years, the BJP has attempted to trample and demolish every right and justice guaranteed by the Constitution to the people of India. It wants to subjugate their voices, thereby hijacking democracy," he added.

Kharge said the Congress will not be cowed down by this tactic of attack and intimidation "by the BJP government in Assam, which is responsible for this".

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal also shared a video of the purported attack and said, "Want more evidence of how scared 'MostCorrupt' CM Himanta is of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra? Look at his goons vandalise our Congress posters and vehicles!"