Congress condemns Israel attack, says 'legitimate aspirations' of Palestinians must be fulfilled through dialogue and negotiations

Congress on Sunday condemned the “brutal attacks” on the people of Israel while emphasising the “legitimate aspirations” of the Palestinian people must be fulfilled through a process of dialogue and negotiations.
Left parties CPI(M) and CPI urged the United Nations and international community to ensure the immediate cessation of conflict and emphasised the need to implement the two-nation solution with East Jerusalem as Palestinian capital.
In a post on 'X', Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said the Congress always believed that the “legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a life of self-respect, equality and dignity must be fulfilled only through a process of dialogue and negotiations while ensuring the legitimate national security interests of the Israeli people.”
Violence of any type never provides a solution and must stop, he added.
Strongly condemning the “attacks and counter attacks” between Hamas and the Israeli forces, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said “this confrontation must end”, warning that the situation is poised to escalate causing more deaths and miseries.
“The most right-wing Netanyahu government in Israel has been indiscriminately occupying Palestine lands and establishing Jewish settlements in the West Bank. So far this year, prior to this conflict, 248 Palestinian lives have been lost, including 40 children,” it said.
The CPI(M) urged the UN to ensure the legitimate rights of the Palestinians for a homeland, withdrawal of all Israeli illegal settlements and occupations of Palestine lands and ensure the implementation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution for a two-nation solution.
“Palestine, in accordance with the UN resolution, with East Jerusalem as its capital must be implemented...(CPI-M) calls upon the UN and the international community, including the government of India, to ensure the immediate cessation of this conflict and act for the implementation of the UN resolution,” it added.
CPI General Secretary D Raja said his party expresses its “serious concern on the escalations”, which is “blowing into a bloody war”.
“We urge both sides to exercise restraint to avoid further loss of precious lives. CPI calls upon the international community, UN and the government of India to make efforts to establish permanent peace by supporting the two-states solution with pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as Palestinian capital. India should unequivocally uphold the two-states solution as agreed in the UN,” he posted on 'X'.