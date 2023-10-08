Congress condemns Israel attack, says 'legitimate aspirations' of Palestinians must be fulfilled through dialogue and negotiations

Congress on Sunday condemned the “brutal attacks” on the people of Israel while emphasising the “legitimate aspirations” of the Palestinian people must be fulfilled through a process of dialogue and negotiations.

Left parties CPI(M) and CPI urged the United Nations and international community to ensure the immediate cessation of conflict and emphasised the need to implement the two-nation solution with East Jerusalem as Palestinian capital.

In a post on 'X', Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said the Congress always believed that the “legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a life of self-respect, equality and dignity must be fulfilled only through a process of dialogue and negotiations while ensuring the legitimate national security interests of the Israeli people.”