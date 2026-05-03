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Congress demands withdrawal of circular asking Haj pilgrims to pay Rs 10,000 more

The Haj airfare hike has drawn criticism from opposition leaders, who have stated that such an increase amounts to 'injustice'.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 10:25 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 10:25 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsHaj pilgrims

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