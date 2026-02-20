<p>During his visit to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a> for the launch of the Centre's Vibrant Village Programme-II on Friday, Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> alleged that Congress did nothing for Assam's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/development">development</a>, saying that BJP in the past 10 years did more for the state than what Congress could not do in 50 years.</p><p>Shah, addressing a public meeting at Nathunpur village in Barak Valley in South Assam, said, "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/infiltration">Infiltration</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/floods">flood</a> are the two biggest problems in Assam. Infiltrators snatched rights of the Assamese people but <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> kept the borders open to allow infiltration."</p>.<p>"But since people of Assam elected BJP 10 years ago, we stopped infiltration in the first five years and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> government cleared lakhs of bighas of land from the clutches of the Infiltrators in the past five years," he added.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/home-minister">Home Minister</a> said under the Rs 6,900 crore project, a total of 1,954 villages in 17 states, including 14 in Assam will be developed.</p>.Congress neglected North East, promoted insurgency in Assam during its rule: PM Modi.<p>Shah said during 10-year Congress tenure at the Centre between 2004 and 2014, Assam was provided just Rs 1.28 lakh crores while the allocation was risen to Rs 15 lakh crores by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> government between 2014 to 2024. "More than 20,000 crores have been spend for roads, Rs 95,000 crores for railways and 10,000 crores for development of airports. We also came up with a lucrative industrial policy while a Rs 27,000 crores semi-conductor plant is being set up." </p><p>"Just elect the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> government for the third term, we will identify the infiltrators one-by-one and send them back." </p><p><strong>Flood free Assam</strong></p><p>Shah promised that BJP government will make Assam free from the annual problem of flood in the next five years. "The water of the Brahmaputra, which creates havoc every year, will be channeled to the fields of our farmers for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/irrigation">irrigation</a> in the next five years. Big big canals are being dug across Assam, which will also give a boost to tourism." </p><p>Shah had made similar promise before the Assembly elections in 2021. </p>