Congress distances itself from MP Charanjit Channi's remarks on Amritpal

During a debate in Lok Sabha, the former Punjab chief minister referred to the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and said, "This is also an emergency that a Member of Parliament elected by 20 lakh people in Punjab has been detained under the NSA (National Security Act) ... He is unable to speak about his constituency here (in Parliament). This is also an emergency." While Channi did not name anyone, BJP leaders said he was speaking about Amritpal Singh.