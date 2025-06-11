Menu
Congress expels Digvijaya Singh's brother for 6 years over remarks on Rahul Gandhi

The statement did not elaborate based on what "anti-party activities" it had acted against Singh.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 08:36 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 08:36 IST
India News

