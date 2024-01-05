Congress eyes a 'people’s manifesto' ahead of Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: Congress seeks to prepare a people’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha election and will reach out to members of civil society organisations who met Rahul Gandhi during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ for inputs, sources said on Thursday.

A smaller team of the manifesto committee is also likely to take inputs from groups meeting Rahul during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ starting on January 14. The panel, constituted on December 22 which met for the first time on Thursday, is also planning to take inputs from all sectors and states.

Manifesto Committee Chairman P Chidambaram said no major decision was taken at the “preparatory meeting” and that they would be meeting next week. Sources said the members are likely to have an online meeting on January 11.