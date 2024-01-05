Congress eyes a 'people’s manifesto' ahead of Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: Congress seeks to prepare a people’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha election and will reach out to members of civil society organisations who met Rahul Gandhi during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ for inputs, sources said on Thursday.
A smaller team of the manifesto committee is also likely to take inputs from groups meeting Rahul during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ starting on January 14. The panel, constituted on December 22 which met for the first time on Thursday, is also planning to take inputs from all sectors and states.
Manifesto Committee Chairman P Chidambaram said no major decision was taken at the “preparatory meeting” and that they would be meeting next week. Sources said the members are likely to have an online meeting on January 11.
“It was an exchange of preliminary thoughts and ideas, and how we proceed with the drafting of the manifesto,” Chidambaram told reporters after the meeting. Shashi Tharoor said that their intent is to have a manifesto that speaks to the people, which shows them an alternative.
Imran Pratapgarhi, another panel member, said, “Our manifesto will not come from a conference room but from the midst of people. We will reach out to all sectors. It will be a people’s manifesto.”
In what is seen as an attempt to re-engage grassroot organisations that touched base with Rahul, sources said the panel will reach out to civil society organisations and consider their suggestions. A smaller team of the panel may also be part of Rahul’s interactions during the upcoming yatra starting from Imphal.
Some of the members are also likely to be tasked with collecting suggestions from states and sectors. Sources said the panel will not delay the finalisation of the manifesto, as they expect that the Election Commission may announce the poll schedule earlier than expected.