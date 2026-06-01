Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Congress eyes major shake-up in states after Karnataka power shift, to rebuild I.N.D.I.A. bloc

However, the immediate task will be to finalise candidates for upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, whose deadline for filing nominations is on June 8.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 02:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 June 2026, 02:50 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsI.N.D.I.A

Follow us on :

Follow Us