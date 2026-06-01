<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> on Monday raised concerns over a fire that broke out at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ministry-of-education">Ministry of Education</a> office in central Delhi, with senior party leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jairam-ramesh">Jairam Ramesh</a> describing the incident as "very fishy".</p>.<p>According to officials, the blaze erupted on the second floor of the Ministry of Education office housed within the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) campus in Delhi's ITO area.</p>.<p>Later in the day, the Education ministry clarified that their office is located Kartavya Bhawan on Dr. Rajendra Prasad road in Central Delhi and not in the ITO area, where fire erupted. </p>.<p>Reacting to the incident, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the fire was a matter of serious concern. "The news of a fire in the Education Ministry's offices is very concerning. It is also very fishy," Ramesh said in a post on X.</p>.Fire breaks out in Ministry of Education office; firefighting operations underway.<p>The Delhi Fire Service said it received an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/emergency">emergency</a> call about the fire at around 9.37 am, following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Firefighters later brought the blaze under control.</p>.<p>Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the fire.</p>