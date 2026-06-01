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Congress finds fire in 'Education Ministry Office very fishy'

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the fire was a matter of serious concern.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 09:39 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 09:39 IST
India NewsCongressJairam Ramesheducation ministerMinistry of Education

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