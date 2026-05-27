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Congress flags ‘contradictions’ in Supreme Court judgement on SIR

He said that the timeline for the SIR “excessively compressed” and referred to a process involving crores of voters within four to five months in states like Bihar and West Bengal.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 16:23 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 16:23 IST
India NewsCongressSupreme CourtYogendra YadavGyanesh Kumarspecial intensive revision

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